Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NYSE POL opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

