Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWODY. ValuEngine downgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

