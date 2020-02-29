JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,146 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

