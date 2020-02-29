Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

