KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

KZMYY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

KZMYY stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.60. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

