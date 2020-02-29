KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

