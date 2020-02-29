KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

TOL stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.