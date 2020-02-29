Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes $101.79 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,034,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,789,000. Trip.com Group accounts for about 26.5% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $421,412,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,124,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,656,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

