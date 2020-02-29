Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,328,595 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $93,656,000. SEA comprises approximately 24.3% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.71% of SEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 760.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 137,699 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 531,134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 429,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,195,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 222,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of SE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.41. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

