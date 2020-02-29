Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KFY. Sidoti decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.15. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 463,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

