Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Down 17.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $10.32, 1,036,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 353% from the average session volume of 228,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 602,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $394.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

