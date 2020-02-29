Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRUS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.70 million and a P/E ratio of 68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

