L.B. Foster Co Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.44 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

