La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LJPC. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of LJPC opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 81,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,131,160 shares of company stock worth $26,873,996 in the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

