Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 62 by Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 62 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 58.27.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

