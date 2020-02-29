LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $75.35 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.