LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.87. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LivePerson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

