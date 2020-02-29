Lorenzo Tallarigo Acquires 438 Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 445 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09).

On Thursday, December 19th, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

LON OXB opened at GBX 631 ($8.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.35. Oxford BioMedica plc has a one year low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a one year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $485.06 million and a P/E ratio of -54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

