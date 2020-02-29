Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

LL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of LL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

