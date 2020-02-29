Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 214.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

