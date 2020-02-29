Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$61.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.34 and a twelve month high of C$76.11.

In other news, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,694,675. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,057,643.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,146.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

