Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires 33,308 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCT. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 10.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

