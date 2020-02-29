Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $6.25 on Friday. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

