Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321,883 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,668,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQM shares. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

EQM stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.96%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

