Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 42,272 Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDE. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

About Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

