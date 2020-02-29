Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 63.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 24.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,047 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of NYSE NRGX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

