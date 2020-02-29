Mariner Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Mariner Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund comprises 2.5% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,328,481 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

