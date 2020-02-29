Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $638,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,452,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,004.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,990 shares of company stock valued at $52,168 and have sold 533,618 shares valued at $2,893,747. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

