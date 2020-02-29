Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 191,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 235,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWN opened at $1.42 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $703.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

