Mariner Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

NYSE MAV opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.