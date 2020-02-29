Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,859 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.11 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.