Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFT opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

