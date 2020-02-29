Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 62,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

