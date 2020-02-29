Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SZC opened at $10.81 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

