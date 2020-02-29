Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $19.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

