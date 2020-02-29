Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners raised its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 325,260 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 147,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE IRR opened at $3.31 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

