Mariner Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm makes up approximately 3.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

