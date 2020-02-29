Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 27,864 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Mariner Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.