Mariner Investment Group LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Mariner Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 175,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $11.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

