Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

