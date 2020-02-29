Maryland Capital Management Acquires 1,507 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.04, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.