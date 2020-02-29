Maryland Capital Management Acquires 7,167 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE T opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.