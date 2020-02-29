Maryland Capital Management Acquires 799 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $463.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

