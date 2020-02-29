Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

NYSE SPG opened at $123.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $119.91 and a 1-year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.