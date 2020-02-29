Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total value of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,561 shares of company stock worth $29,900,606. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $204.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

