Maryland Capital Management Buys 1,041 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.92.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

