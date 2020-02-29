Maryland Capital Management Buys 2,735 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trex by 666.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $109.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.