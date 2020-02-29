Maryland Capital Management Buys 593 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,204,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,590,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

