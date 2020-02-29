Maryland Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,686 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

