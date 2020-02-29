Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

